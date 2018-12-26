PTI govt strong proponent of inter-faith harmony: Imran

PM greets Christian brethren on Christmas

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Extending his heartiest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan and the world over on the joyous occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated that the PTI government was a strong proponent of inter-faith harmony. ‘Let me also reiterate on this occasion that the present government is firmly committed to protect and safeguard the rights and privileges of all the minorities living in the country,’ he said in his message on the occasion of Christmas.

The Prime Minister described the Christian community as an integral part of Pakistani society saying, ‘We are proud of their contribution towards socio-economic development of the country.’ ‘Indeed, the diversity of our country is one of our strengths,’ he added. The Prime Minister said, ‘Our Constitution enshrines the vision of our Quaid who unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan.’

‘The celebrations of Christmas today should serve to unite us, as Pakistanis, towards implementing our vision of Naya Pakistan and to take the country towards its destination of peace, prosperity and socio-economic development,’ he added. The Prime Minister said Jesus Christ was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, love and compassion for the humanity, adding, ‘His message of hope and redemption illuminated the path to eternal salvation and his teachings continue to bring peace and happiness to the millions of people across the world’.

‘Christmas is an occasion to rejoice and enjoy the blessings of Almighty. It is also a moment to reflect and to reach out to those who are in distress and undergoing hardships,’ he said. ‘Indeed, this day reminds us of our responsibility, as a human being, to extend our helping hand to our fellow human beings and do our best to alleviate their sufferings,’ the Prime Minister stressed. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the protection of non-Muslims’ rights in light of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision was priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

The minister, in his message, congratulated the entire Christian community celebrating the festive occasion of Christmas (December 25) and said Pakistan’s Constitution guaranteed rights of minorities. Lauding the Christian community, Fawad said they had played an important role in development, prosperity, solidarity and strengthening of Pakistan. The services of Christian community were commendable in education, health and other fields, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp