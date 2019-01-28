PTI govt should complete its tenure: Siraj ul Haq

Multan

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami and senator Siraj ul Haq said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government should complete its constitutional tenure and honour its pledges made with the people. “PTI should deliver and fulfill its promise to develop country on pattern of state of Madina. The government should curtail its non-development expenditures and also abolish the culture of protocol”, he said this while addressing a press conference here. Siraj ul Haq said the JI would continue to remind government about its pledges, he said and posed a question whether the incumbent government took any step towards the provision of 10 million jobs to unemployed persons or construction of five million houses for homeless people.

He said there should be across the board accountability. He also expressed concern over use of ice (drugs) in educational institutes and demanded the government to take strict action in this regard. Terming Sahiwal incident as tragic, he called for transparent inquiry into the incident.

About south Punjab province, the JI Ameer stated that south Punjab should be made completely a separate province instead of creation of secretariat.—APP

