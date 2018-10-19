PTI govt should avoid meddling provincial autonomy: Senator

ISLAMABAD : Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to consult constitution before any move.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the PTI government should stop thinking about meddling with 18th amendment of the constitution and NFC award.

He said that playing with provincial autonomy and their financial rights amount to threatening the federation. The country is already suffering badly due to mismanagement of PTI government and is passing through the worst economic crisis, he added.

The people who supported PTI which promised new Pakistan are disappointed with the PTI government and demanding the old Pakistan and their return journey is about to begin, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar concluded.

