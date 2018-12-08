PTI govt serving masses with sincerity, commitment: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is serving the masses with sincerity, commitment as it has come to power to serve the people and there is no other agenda except this.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put to the right direction, he said adding that by the grace of Almighty Allah, dream of a new Pakistan will be materialized and the destiny of the nation will also be changed.

Talking to different national and provincial assembly members who called on him at his office here Friday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that different steps have been adopted on priority basis so that problems faced by the common man could be solved at the earliest.

The PTI government is doing public service by treating it as a noble cause because nothing more is important than the prosperity of the impecunious strata. The people are fully satisfied with the performance of the government, he added.

The Chief Minister said that our every step is taken in the larger interest of the country and government is fast moving towards achieving the goals. He said that PTI government has always prioritized the national interest. Every moment of Prime Minister Imran Khan is meant for public service, he added.

He said that the PTI government will soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan as a new example has set by introducing reforms in different sectors in a short span of time. The country will be granted a position of importance in the comity of nations and the journey of durable development will be moved forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction that a number of achievements have been gained in a short span of time and work has been done with speed to transform the destiny of the people in first 100 days. Not a single moment has been lost to provide relief to the common man, he stated.

The Chief Minister made it clear that hoarders and profiteers will not be forgiven adding that instructions have been issued for indiscriminate action against those responsible for artificial price-hike.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that campaign against price-hike will be continued in the whole of the province adding that he will personally monitor it.

