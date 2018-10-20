PTI govt seems totally clueless about economy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD : Reacting to the increase in gas prices, the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the PTI government seems totally clueless about the economy.

Bilawal in a statement in Islamabad said, “This government has no sense of direction when it comes to the economy. Those who claimed that they will break the begging bowl and announced that they will not go to the IMF are now asking for the biggest loan in Pakistan’s history.”

The PPP Chairman added that the PPP government faced the worst economic crisis when it came to power but we still managed to keep the inflation rate low as the PPP does not believe in putting the poor at risk.

“The current government has given us nothing but inflated prices of basic necessities. Global oil prices were at $148 per barrel but we did not increase prices,” says Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP Chairman questioned this government’s intentions as the only thing the PTI government has done is to make the lives of the nation more difficult. “Those who claimed that they will give relief to the nation are actually snatching away the rights if the poor people. It is apparent that PM Select has done no homework.”

Bilawal pointed out that these policies could lead to an economic meltdown as there is a probability that inflation rates could go up to 14%. He said that Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ is turning out to be a nightmare for the people of Pakistan.

“This government has promised to build five million homes but it seems as if they will take away everything from the poor.”

