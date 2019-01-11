PTI govt roaming around world with a begging bowl: Mushahid

Kot Lakhpat

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan said on Thursday that the ‘imposed’ government is roaming around the world with a begging bowl as it lacks any substantive economic plan. Speaking to reporters outside Kot Lakhpat jail before meeting the party chief Nawaz Sharif, he said that the government has taken massive foreign loans to stabilise the economy but has no idea to repay them.

Khan said that the person who used to say that ‘I would never beg’ is asking for money all over the world. ‘Their agenda is anti-democracy and anti-Pakistan,’ he said. ‘They call everyone thieves. It’s just like the pot calling the kettle black.’ The senator said that his leader Nawaz and his followers won’t bow their head before the powers that be as they are the stakeholders of democracy in the country, adding that his leader is in jail because he refused to compromise.

‘Nawaz and Shehbaz are facing cases bravely. Had there been a transparent election, Pakistan would have progressed immensely,’ he said. ‘PM Imran should know that there will be a time when he has to be accountable for his corruption.’ Mushahidullah said that the people of Pakistan are asking when will they give 10 million jobs, and 0.5 million housing units.

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is facing brutal political victimisation. Sanaullah, who also visited Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat jail today, said that while the ministers are busy in levelling baseless accusations, the labourers are not getting the desired wages.—INP

