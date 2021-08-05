PTI govt plans sports projects after Pakistan’s poor Olympics performance

ISLAMABAD – Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar revealed on Thursday that the government is working on two projects in order to promote sports activities in the country after the Pakistan team displayed disappointing performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Umar in a tweet said that he reviewed two new “PSDP projects for sports under kamyab jawan program”.

The projects include a talent hunt scheme and a plan to develop sports academies/high performance centers across the country.

Reviewed 2 new PSDP projects for sports under kamyab jawan program. A talent hunt scheme and a scheme to develop sports academies/high performance centers. Both will be done thru HEC and in all Federating units of the country. Time to reverse the decades old neglect of sports — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 5, 2021

The planning minister said that both will be run through Higher Education Commission (HEC) in all federating units of the country. “Time to reverse the decades old neglect of sports”.

Out of a total contingent of 10, nine athletes have so far been eliminated from Olympics. The eliminated sportspersons include Bisma Khan (swimmer), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Gulfam Joseph (men’s 10m AirPistol), Haseeb Tariq (freestyle swimming 100-meter), Mahoor Shahzad (badminton), Shah Hussain Shah (Judo) and others

However, Arshad Nadeem, the last surviving athlete of Pakistan in Olympics, has kept country’s hopes of its maiden medal at the international games alive as he went through to the final of the men’s javelin with a throw of 85.16 metres.

The 24-year-old thrower from Khanewal will play the final round for medal on Saturday.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/tokyo-olympics-pakistans-arshad-nadeem-qualifies-for-final-javelin-throw-competition/