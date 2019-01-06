PTI govt ‘new edition’ of past rulers: JI

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PTI government is a “new edition” of the past governments and its five months output was nothing except claims and promises.

Addressing the central Shoora of the JI at Mansoora, he said there was a change only in the name as the policies had remained unchanged. He said that the past rulers had betrayed the Pakistan ideology which resulted in the fall of Dhaka.

He said the responsibility of the colossal debt on the country lay with the politicians who had been returning to the assemblies on the ticket of one party or the other. He said that those in power at present were not new.

The JI chief said that partial accountability would not reform the society and a ruthless accountability was the need of the hour.

He said that all those who had plundered the public money, devoured huge bank loans and transferred their wealth abroad must be brought to the dock and made to account for their wealth.—INP

