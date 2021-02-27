PTI govt near its end, says Zubair

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has criticised the PTI’s Senate hopeful from Islamabad, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, saying that he only comes to Pakistan when he is given a public office.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Muhammad Zubair said that Imran Khan had accused the former government of taking a plethora of loans.

PML-N had borrowed Rs 10,500 billion in its five years and we have a complete account of where the money was spent.

The incumbent government has gotten the most loans, he added. The PML-N leader said that all the assets of Hafeez Shaikh are out of the country and he has nothing to do with PTI. As soon as he came into office, Pakistan reached an agreement with IMF within 15 days. —INP