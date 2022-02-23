PTI govt mother of all crises: Sirajul Haq

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has dubbed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as the mother of crises, saying the people have not witnessed the scandals and crises in history of the country like those seen in past three and half years.

Talking to journalists after addressing the farmers’ sit-in at Thoker Niaz Baig on Tuesday, he warned that government either to address the demands of the farmers or get ready to face them in front of Punjab Assembly.

“The farmers will encircle the Punjab Assembly if their fair demands are not met,” Siraj said, condemning the arrest of the protestors and demanding their immediate release.

A large number of farmers under the banner of the JI Kissan staged sit-in at Thoker Niaz Baig. The police baton-charged and arrested over 250 farmers to stop them to hold peaceful agitation in favor of their demands.