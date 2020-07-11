PTI govt, mafias working in unison to destroy Pakistan: Shahbaz

Observer Report

Lahore

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Oposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the PTI government and various mafias are working together on the basis of ‘you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’.

In a statement on Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern on the petrol crisis inquiry committee failing to complete its investigation in the given time, saying that just as in the sugar crisis, the government is unable to clamp down on those responsible for the petrol crisis as well.

He said that the inquiry committee failing to submit its investigation report within 15 days raises a lot of suspicions. He asked why sales were so high despite lockdowns and oil shortages as sale of 635,000 tons petrol during the month of May is surprising.

He said that due to lockdown and reduction in demand, such increase in sales despite scarcity means the petroleum products were being hoarded. Billions were looted from the nation through petrol with the connivance of the government, he added.

According to Shahbaz Sharif, in the present era, mafias have been given a license to loot the public, while the government is nowhere to be seen.