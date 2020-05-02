PTI govt is committed to protect lives of people: MNA

Member National Assembly, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti has said that present

government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to protect lives of people and to eradicate coronavirus from the county.

While addressing a inaugural ceremony of newly installed disaffection gate at District Headquarter Hospital Hafizabad on Saturday, he said that government was utilizing all available resources for providing better treatment facilities to coronavirus and other patients in the hospitals.

He said installation of disaffection gate at DHQ hospital was most necessary because a large number of people visit the hospital daily. He said that the Punjab government released special funds of Rs. 15 billion to health department in wake of coronavirus.

He said that lockdown was in favour of people to control the spread of fatal coronavirus in the country and saving people from this pandemic. He further said that federal and the Punjab governments were distributing billion of rupees among poor and daily wages people affected in wake of coronavirus to mitigate their financial hurdles under different Programmes.