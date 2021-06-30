PTI Govt inherited 4000 incomplete projects, throw forward of Rs 1300b: Buzdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he is thankful to Almighty Allah for the honour of presenting the 3rd budget of the PTI government in the new Punjab assembly building.

The budget has been passed amicably, having no resemblance in any other assembly.

The CM also thanked Speaker Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, law minister, ministers and members from treasury and opposition benches as everyone have played their role in budget approval.

Punjab Budget 2021-22 is the best statement in which every sector of life is well taken care of. It is a relief-oriented budget and the finance minister and his team deserve accolades.

The credit of success goes to PM Imran Khan and I also pay tribute to the strong role played by the Pak army, NCOC, police, health minister and her team, chief secretary and others, he added.