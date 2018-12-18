PTI govt incapable of managing country: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.

Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz Sharif said the “biggest challenge” presently facing the country was of the economy.

“The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days,” the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been “exposed” before the nation. “It’s time to pay heed to the public’s voice,” he added.

It was decided during the meeting that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30.

During the campaign, Nawaz and other senior party leaders will address rallies and public gatherings.

The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation, says a news channel.

The PML-N lawmakers decided that they would continue their protest in NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N’s reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.

“The process of party’s organisation across the country is speedily moving forward,” Iqbal said.

According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.

The meeting was attended by the senior leadership of the party from all over the country including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra. Meanwhile, a medical board consisting of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital and Polyclinic hospital examined Shahbaz Sharif and advised him to rest and take medicines regularly.

