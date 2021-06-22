PTI Govt has no link with NAB, FIA cases against opposition: Sarwar

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government has no link with the cases against opposition in FIA and NAB. All the institutions of accountability are working independently.

He said that all the cases against opposition were filed in the past, and the government has nothing to do with them, adding that all the institutions of accountability are working independently.

He expressed these views while talking to the Editor in Chief, daily Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik here on Tuesday. Mr. Faisal Malik met Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at governor House.

To a question that how was his visit to America, Governor Punjab said that it was quite successful wherein he met with members of the US Congress, US Senator and mayors, discussed Pak-US relations, Palestine and Kashmir issues, Indian terrorism and other issues.

The US dignitaries appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed forces and the people of Pakistan for regional peace.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Congressman Lou Correa, Congresswoman Norma J. Toress, California State Senator Josh Newman, Mayor of Anaheim Harry Sindhu, Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor of Yorba Linda Peggy Huang and others on the occasion.

Governor said, “I apprised the US officials about the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine, atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri and Palestinian people, Pakistan’s role for peace and Pakistan’s successful handling of the Corona virus Pandemic”.

The American Congressman and Congresswoman appreciated Pakistan’s role in the war on terror and assured support of the United States to Pakistan for regional peace and to further augment bilateral ties between Pakistan and the USA.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has always stood by peace and today international organizations including the Indian Army Chief are acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for peace and war on terror and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process are unparalleled in the world.

The world should put diplomatic pressure on India and Israel to end the atrocities in Kashmir and Israel and liberate the people there, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving for regional peace.

US President Joe Biden promised to resolve the Kashmir issue before he came to power and the US government should play a constructive role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the UN resolutions.

To another question about the role of media in eradication of Covid-19, the governor said that after the health workers media played its due role in this regard.

He said that media played un-paralleled role in eradication of corona and especially in connection with awareness about the pandemic disease.

Governor Punjab paid rich tributes to the journalistic services of late Mr. Zahid Malik (Sitara-I-Imtiaz).

Earlier the governor also met with Nadeem Afzal Chan, central member of PTI, and others in Governor House on Tuesday.

He said that corruption must be eradicated for the stability of Pakistan, adding that the government stands with the accountability institutions to root out corruption.

Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that unfortunately, the opposition is adamant on confrontational politics, which is against the spirit of democracy.

The political opponents are creating hurdles in the matter of overseas voting rights. He further said:, “I suggest the opposition to give up the politics of stubbornness.

As far as another APC of opposition is concerned, I want to reiterate that the government is not worried about any APC.”

He said that the government will complete its constitutional term, and there is no chance of general elections before 2023.

Replying to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding not giving airbases to America shows that he prefers national interest over everything else.

He further said that every Pakistani stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan and endorses his decisions.

He said that the Government has achieved many milestones on the economic front and everyone is acknowledging the economic development and stability of Pakistan except the opposition.