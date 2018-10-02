PTI govt has eliminated VIP culture: CM

LAHORE : Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government has eliminated the infamous VIP culture from the country and the foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid by putting the country on the right direction.

The development of a new Pakistan is a difficult and laborious job and the only way forward is to sincerely serve the people. We all have to develop the new Pakistan and unique steps are being taken which will realize the people the element of change around them.

The people have given votes to the PTI for the purpose of bringing changes in their life and the PTI government is working round-the-clock to come up to the expectations of the public.

He was talking to the members of the punjab assembly belonging to Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions during his separate meetings which held at Punjab House, Islamabad Tuesday.

Detailed discussions were held to finalize strategy for the success of PTI candidate Dr. Shahzad Waseem in Senate election, solution of problems relating to the people and development schemes.

Provincial ministers including Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Malik Muhammad Anwar, along with senate candidate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, were also present.

The chief minister said that steps will be taken, under a composite strategy, for the identification and solution of people’s problems. “I belong to a most deprived area of the province. An ordinary citizen is working as the chief minister. I have full understanding of problems relating to the people and different steps are being taken for their solution. The PTI government is sincerely striving to serve the masses”, he said.

The people will not be disappointed. There are deep-rooted problems but PTI is fully committed for the welfare of the masses, he added. He said that confidence of the people on the government will never be shaken.

He said a new local bodies system is being introduced in the punjab which will be helpful in solving problems relating to the masses in a genuine way.

The chief minister said that unprecedented steps have been taken in a brief period of time having no earlier example in the history of the country.

A culture of austerity and simplicity is being promoted in the power corridors. He said that prime minister Imran Khan has started the process of change from himself.

