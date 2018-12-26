PTI govt going in right direction

Peshawar

Local leader of PTI and Naib Nazim Lakki Marwat, Haji Arab Khan has said that the federal government is going in right direction and will very soon achieve targets to give relief to the people. Talking to newsmen in his home town, Lakki, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has quality leadership capabilities and will soon succeed in putting the dwindling national economy on right track.

He said that the dirt of 70 years could not be cleansed in merely 100 days. The government had succeeded in the resolution of several big problems and hardships of the people under its 100-day plan, he added. Haji Arbab Khan maintained that soon after assuming the reign of powers, the federal government launched decisive operation against land mafia and had succeeded in retrieving of the millions of kanals land from the illegal occupants.—APP

