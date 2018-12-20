PTI govt giving special attention to people’s prosperity: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that the first 100 days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were painted with hard work, dedication and commitment.

He expressed these views while presiding over a marathon meeting at his office in which progress of 100-day plan was reviewed.

The chief minister was given a briefing about six different departments with regard to 100-day plan.

He also separately reviewed performance of Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education, Special Education, Public Prosecution, Zakat & Ushar, Auqaf and Religious Affairs and Management and Professional Development Department.

He checked departmental steps taken for providing relief to the people along with their future strategy.

The CM said that public service was the only agenda of the PTI government and it was giving particular attention to durable development and prosperity of masses.

In the past, he said that resources were wasted on exhibitory projects while their performance would speak for itself. “We will be accountable for every penny of the nation and no one will be allowed to siphon off any money,” he said.

The CM said that implementation of 100-day plan would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

“The Punjab government has identified its priorities and the province will be leading with regard to completion of this agenda of prime minister of Pakistan,” he added.

He said that they would move towards new destinations by working hard and improving quality of life of the disfranchised communities is our important agenda,” the chief minister concluded.

Provincial ministers, administrative secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

