PTI govt facing rebellion from inside and is about to fall: Khokhar

Staff Reporter

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PTI government is facing a rebellion from inside which indicates that the government is about to fall.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the wanderers who were forced into PTI are preparing to go to another destination. No one wants to take the blame of failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they do not want to take the responsibilities of inefficiency and incapability of the PM, he added. Senator Khokhar said that the people who had brought Imran Khan to power are also repentant as the government members are themselves admitting that they cannot face the people.