PTI govt facing decline because of its wrong policies: Baloch

JI Amir summons Central Shoora on Jan 4

Staff Reporter

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the PTI government is facing decline because of its wrong decisions.

He was speaking at a public breakfast hosted by Syed Ehsanulla Waqqas in Township area.

Liaqat Baloch said the people have been expecting a ruthless accountability by the PTI government and the recovery of the plundered wealth from the corrupt, however, he said the government does not seem to be serious due to which the youth, the masses and the business community are getting disappointed.

He said the government should bring all the corrupt people, especially the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks to the dock to satisfy the people.

Measnwhile, He demanded the government do not push the opposition to the wall. He said that the governor’s rule in Sindh would be detrimental to the democratic system.

He alleged the PTI government had driven the nation into despair and mental chaos. The government had chosen the path of collision and arrogance and there seemed to be no going back over it, he said.

Besides, he said, government was causing price hike, unemployment and immorality while there was no move towards the promised Madina state. Liaqat Baloch said that the JI was starting a mass contact drive in the next month and workers’ conventions would be held at the divisional headquarters all over the country.

It is reported that Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has summoned the central Shoora of the JI on January 4, at Mansoora. According to the JI Information Secretary, the Central Shoora will approve the JI plan for the year 2019 besides discussing the latest political situation obtaining in the country.

