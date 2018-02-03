PTI govt ensures transparency in development process

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for the monitoring of civil work, social services and revenue generation at the lowest tier of governance. His government wanted transparency in the execution of schemes for the benefit of end beneficiaries of developmental strategy.

He was presiding over the stock take meeting of the Local Government Department at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Senior Minister Local Government Inayatullah, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Local Government and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the actual release and spending at district and Tehsil level for developmental strategy.

Pervez Khattak directed for enhance capacity of different officials engaged in the provision of services, construction of civil work and revenue collection adding that his government wanted a competitive environment for all the bodies at lower tiers of governance and assured to recognize and award for efficient services and improved performance.

Chief Minister said his government made recruitment on merit in all sectors, it introduced online tendering and award of contract in order to ensure total transparency in the whole process of development. He wished quality and progress tagged with the timelines and contribution of efforts for improved performance and transparency. The existing quality of work and the people complaints should be revisited and action should be initiated against the corrupt practices anywhere and in any department of the province. He would never allow kick backs and commissions at any layer of governance. The wastage of resources should be seen as a crime. The capacity of officials at lower tier of local government should be enhanced and necessary training should be arranged for the officials.

Pervez Khattak underlined the need for quick execution of schemes, filling the gap between releases and utilization for the developmental schemes and readjustment of powers of officials of the local government department adding that efficiency in the utilization of resources was a key to the public welfare. He directed the department to make its own decisions. The finance department should confine to its original role without meddling in to the affair of other departments as unnecessary dragging and interference of the finance department create hurdles in the developmental strategy and at the end of the day, the people suffer, he added.