PTI govt determined to upgrade existing medical facilities: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that welfare projects on self help basis are the symptoms of an alive society and indeed Imran Khan has set great targets to achieve for welfare activities. He added that Shaukat Khanum and NAMAL University have established new history in Pakistan which also encourages others to come forward for this noble cause.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking in the inaugural ceremony of a free dispensary here in Lahore. Senior Minister said that there is no doubt that as compare to the population the quantity and quality of our hospitals need a much improvement as there is no new addition of hospital in public sector from the last one decade. He pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif was stubborn to start a number of projects in health sector only because of such project were not having his name plates.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Wazirabad Cardiology and Mian Mir Hospitals were the main examples of it which remained in delay for ten years. He admitted that a lot of work is still to be done to provide best healthcare to a common man for which apart from government private sector will have to also come forward and play its role. He said that present government has firm commitment to upgrade the present medical facilities and for this purpose planned working has already been started.

It may be noted that this dispensary inaugurated by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was 8th project of its kind. Under the banner of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation this Zubaira Yousaf Dispensary has started its functioning in Fazlia Colony of Lahore where patients will be getting health facilities in two shifts from 10am to 2pm and then 3pm to 8pm where apart from diagnosis they will be getting free of cost medicines as well and two lady doctors would be serving them. Before this 7 free dispensaries have already been working at Munawar Sultana Road, Slide Park Gari Shahu, Achnat Garh, Hope Road, Baja Line, Basti Saidan Shah and Mian Mir Colony.

In this inaugural function Administrator of Dispensary Brig® Khalid Bashir, ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiquee, Mobeen Kamboh, Sheikh Imran, Malik Fahad, Rana Munawar, Dr. Saghir, Lakki Khan and Hafiz Amir Moghal were also present.

