PTI govt determined to providing quality education: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas, inaugurated a “Model School”, namely City District Government High School Kabootar Pura, Gulberg, today. Special Secretary Schools Education Ghulam Farid, concerned officers, educationists, teachers, female students and media representatives attended the event. Addressing on the occasion, Provincial Minister Murad Raas said that PTI government would prove the slogan of providing quality education and modern facilities to the poor and less privileged students. He announced to launch afternoon schools in 20 selected districts of Punjab in March 2019 under “Insaf School Program”. He further said that the establishment of the Early Childhood Education Classroom will provide congenial environment to children in school and the students will take interest in education.

Minister for Schools Education, Murad Raas, said that the inauguration of Early Childhood Education Classroom, Water Filtration Plant, Girls Friendly Toilet and IT lab is the startup of a new Pakistan. He said that initiative of Early Childhood Education Classrooms will prove to be an important milestone. Provincial Minister Murad Raas reiterated the commitment that the teachers will also have latest educational concepts including classroom management and child psychology.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas and other participants kept silent for a minute in the memory of the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar. The Provincial Minister said that martyrdom of the Army Public School Peshawar will remain alive in our hearts. The Provincial Minister inaugurated the Water Filtration Plant for the provision of clean drinking water to the students. He also inaugurated neat and clean girls friendly toilet in city district government school, Kabootar Pura, Gulberg.

