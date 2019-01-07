PTI govt. determined to bring green revolution

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to bring green revolution in the country and for this all available resources have been utilized. He said that according to vision of I.K, Punjab Government is taking all possible measures to facilitate the lives of ordinary people in the province.

He said that Christmas Grant’s procedure started from Okara City and in the next step will be moved to all over the province. These views stated by provincial Minister HR&MA in a cheque distribution ceremony to vulnerable people held at St. James Catholic Church, Okada.

He presented cheques of financial aid regarding Christmas grant worth of 750,000 among 151 vulnerable people of Okara. After while, the provincial Minister Aijaz Alam visited various areas of Okara city to review Clean and Green Drive initiated by P.M IK. On the occasion, talking to media representatives, the provincial minister said that clean and green drive will change the fate of upcoming generation and all the stakeholders are fully cooperating in this regard.

He also advised to DC Okara to make all necessary arrangements for improvement in the city’s cleanliness situation. DC Okara Maryam Khan, ADC, Revenue Khurram Shehzad, AC Umar Maqsood, CO Municipal Iftikhar Fida Mir, General Councillor, Abdul Hameed Judge and relevant persons were also present on the occasion.

