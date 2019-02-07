PTI govt committed to provide basic facilities

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to provide much needed daily used basic facilities to common man.

Talking to a delegation of minorities from Southern Punjab which called on him here on Thursday, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the PTI government had launched the first phase of the countrywide Sehat Insaf Card scheme to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people. He said the cards will be distributed in Islamabad, tribal areas and then all over the country in initial phases.

The Provincial Minister for HR&MA said that the PTIs government is providing medical facilities especially to citizens of South Punjab, as part of its poverty alleviation drive across Pakistan’s poorest districts. He said that the PTI in its manifesto had stated that it would “upscale the Sehat Insaf Card Programme across the Pakistan to provide access to quality healthcare to citizens.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp