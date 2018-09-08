PTI govt adding to price hike instead of giving relief to people: Siraj

SARGODHA : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq, has said that the number of rejected voters in the 25th July elections is higher than the total number of rejected votes in all the previous elections in the country’s history.

He was addressing the Ijtema of the JI members here on Saturday.

He said that the international establishment was out to block the way of the religious parties to power in every possible manner and it was not willing to allow the religious people to come to power even through democratic process.

He said the PTI government is adding to the price hike instead of providing relief to the people. He said that the masses were expecting revolutionary changes from the government to curtail price hike, poverty and unemployment.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech soon after winning the elections, had promised creation of 10 million jobs for the youth besides five million houses for the homeless and freeing the country’s economy from the IMF hold. However, he said, that soon after coming to power, the government had raised the electricity tariff and gas prices.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had filed a petition for the accountability of the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks but there had been no progress in that direction.

He urged the government to adopt effective measures for the recovery of more than five hundred billion dollars of the country lying abroad. He said that the properties of the Pakistan in London, Dubai and New York were besides that.