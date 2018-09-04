PTI government would fulfill all its promises: Elahi

Acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday alleged that hasty and inconsistent decisions made by former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif played havoc with the system in Punjab.

He was talking to media before casting his vote for the presidential election at the Punjab Assembly premises here.

To a query,he allegedly stated that Shehbaz Sharif was responsible for inordinate delay in the completion of new building of the Punjab Assembly ,adding that 70 percent of its work had been completed in 2008.

Pervez Elahi criticized former provincial legislators as well who did not question Shehbaz Sharif on his policies amounting to ‘injustice and mismanagement’.

To another question,he said the incumbent government would fulfill all its promises made with the people, adding that the media should give breathing space to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government to implement the 100-day plan. About the on-going projects,he said all under construction hospitals and other projects will be completed by the PTI-led coalition government.

To a question on the forward-block within PML-N, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said he was opposed to the idea of a forward block within a party, adding that he supported healthy democratic traditions.

Regarding the notification of the leader of the opposition,the Acting Governor said that still there were objections regarding the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.—APP

