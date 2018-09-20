PTI government will fulfill its promises: Buzdar

LAHORE : Assembly members from different districts as well as PTI office-bearers called on punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

Different matters of mutual interest including political situation, development schemes and solution of problems relating to the general public came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that PTI government will fulfill its promises made with the people. We are working hard to provide necessary relief to the people in first 100 days, he added. The phase of hollow sloganeering is all over and people will be the witness to our government’s practical steps made for their welfare. Only lip-service was done in the past but the PTI government will return the rights of the people of punjab back to them, he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated that prime minister Imran Khan has set examples of simplicity and austerity in the government and reiterated that punjab province will come up to the expectations of its ‘captain.’

“I belong to a deprived area of the punjab and have full understanding of the everyday problems of the masses, he added. I feel the sufferings of the masses and we have common worries and relationship of pain,” he added.

He disclosed on the occasion that a comprehensive roadmap has been chalked out by the government for the solution of problems of the general public.

The chief minister asked the assembly members to keep a continuous liaison with the people and make every effort to solve their problems at the grassroots.

Those who called on the chief minister included provincial minister Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, assembly members namely Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Fida Hussain Watto, Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

