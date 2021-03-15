PTI government demands ECP’s resignation

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led government Monday demanded the chairman and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan to resign over its “failure in Senate polls”.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood while talking to media flanked by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the top election body had failed to discharge its duties for holding transparent elections.

Before the Senate polls, the government asked the chief election commissioner to adopt ways to curb corrupt practice but it did not took any action.

“No one has trust in the election commission,” he said, adding that the PTI being a biggest party of the country was also not satisfied with it.

“We need to establish a trust worthy elections commission,” the education minister said, adding that the ECP should resign, giving an opportunity to the parliament for setting up a neutral body.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been called for open ballot in Senate election in order to ensure transparency.

He highlighted that the PTI was the first party to take action against its members of horse trading.

This is a developing news…