PTI, GDA join hands to make seat adjustment in Sindh

Arbab withdrew candidature in favour of Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Umerkot

Pir Pagara led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday have formed an alliance to contest upcoming General elections against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. Addressing a public meeting in Umerkot , GDA leader Arbab Raheem withdrew his candidature from NA-220 in favor of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the politics of Sindh well witness a wave of change in the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, disgruntled leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza announced to join the Pir Pagara led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Addressing a press conference along with GDA leader Pir Pagara, Fehmida had slammed PPP’s performance in the province and said the party has done nothing that they had promised in their manifesto.—INP