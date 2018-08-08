PTI gains big in Sindh as GDA withdraws support for MQM-P

Px04-010 KARACHI: Nov04  Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani presiding over the provincial assembly session in Karachi. ONLINE PHOTO by Saeed Iqbal

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday suffered a major blow in Sindh as Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) withdrew their support for former’s nominee as opposition leader in Sindh Assembly (SA).

As per details garnered, GDA have put their weight behind Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the same cause.

Sources privy to GDA told that party has taken decision as PTI has emerged second largest party in the province after Bilawal-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

PPP had won 76 seats of the Sindh Assembly whereas PTI secured victory on 23. MQM-P stands at third spot with 16 seats in Sindh Assembly whereas GDA managed only 11 seats.

