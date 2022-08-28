PTI funding FIA seeks foreign states’ help

As former premier Imran Khan’s PTI remains under the scanner in prohibited funding controversy, the Federal Investigation Agency has sent letters to over six countries, including the United Arab Emirates and the United States, seeking information and assistance for the probe.

In a letter written by the financial monitoring unit to the UAE, the country’s top investigative agency has sought assistance and details pertaining to a cricket club and the Abraaj Group, while seeking assistance.

Similarly, in another letter, the FIA has asked for information about an individual named Obida Shetty in Singapore apparently shown to have some links to the alleged shady transactions.

A total of six inquiries have been opened simultaneously in major cities of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.