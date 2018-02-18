PTI fully prepared for upcoming general polls: Khattak

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that preparations for upcoming general elections have been completed and added that PTI is fully prepared for it.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad-based journalists here at CM House on Saturday, he said that his provincial government was endeavouring to bring the youth on key and leading positions of affairs in all walks of life, rather than keeping them dependent on certain government jobs.

Regarding defeat in the recent by-polls in Lodhran, he said by-poll is no scale for examining popularity of a political party.

About the March 3 Senate elections, the Chief Minister said that horse trading will not be allowed in the election. He said other political parties are only claiming and the PTI has completed its homework. He said that PTI would succeed in electing its six candidates. He added that they would also get Mualana Samiul Haq elected to the Senate.

The Chierf Minister said he has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold Senate polls through show of hand instead of secret ballot so that horse trading could be checked.

About the claim of billion trees plantation, he said those who have any doubt about it should select the site and we would show them the trees planted according to the scheme.

He revealed that mega entrepreneurship programme of province’s history under impact challenge had been launched to enhance the business-related capabilities of educated and skilled youth, which would bring economic and industrial revolution in the province. He said that time had come to focus on the youth otherwise the entire nation would suffer a lot.

The Chierf Minister also said that 76 sports grounds at tehsil level and 120 playgrounds at different places have been constructed in the province apart from 100 sports grounds developed in various schools. Similarly, he said that two main sports stadiums of Peshawar have been developed and renovated to the level that they will host international championships in coming few months.

He said that his government worked on eliminating corruption, reducing the crime graph, bringing transparency in the whole governance structure and eliminating political intervention in public sector institutions.

He said that his government’s investment-friendly approach attracted mass scale foreign and domestic investment, making the province an attractive destination for investment. He added that his government had zero level tolerance for corruption.

“With an improved security, reduced crime graph, improved law and order situation, depoliticized public-sector institutions, good governance and above all our sacrifices for bringing back normalcy should have washed away the wrong perception about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the Chief Minister said.

Pervez Khattak talked about his government’s reforms that discouraged corruption and corrupt practices in the province. He said that the goals and the targets were clear and that his government just put some safeguards for efficient delivery giving no room for corruption. The whole transformational exercise was executed and supported by different sets of legislation.

“It was the result of a collective teamwork. We did not bow out to any pressure and the change is now visible as per the promise of PTI. The institutions started delivering and the people got satisfied. It is not the end but the beginning of corruption free and transparent governance leading to a prosperous and developed future of the province,” he added.

Khattak told the visiting journalists that his government made investment friendly industrial and investment policies to attract mass scale investment to the province. He said that the government had some agreements and MoUs with foreign investors and on the basis of these activities, this province emerged to be the most attractive destination for investment in the backdrop of CPEC.

“Regarding the ideal policing, the Khattak told the journalists that his government eliminated political interference, conveying to the police against any third-degree method in police stations. This changed the whole complexion of policing in the province and brought transparency and corruption-free policing,” he said.

He said that his party would stage a comeback in KP on the basis of its performance, adding that this performance would serve as the basis for PTI to win the coming elections with majority seats in the whole country. He was equally certain that there would be no competing political force with PTI in the elections.

