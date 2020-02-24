PTI fully engaged in public service: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of 600 bedded mother and child hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday.

The ten-storey building will be completed in two years with an amount of Rs 4 billion while Rs 3 billion will be spent on the latest healthcare equipment.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister termed it a historic occasion as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is being expanded after a gap of 77 years. This hospital will be the most modern medical facility, having 13 operation theatres, and special attention will also be paid to medical research, he added.

We are gathered at a historical educational institution where Fatima Jinnah Medical University, attributed to the mother of the nation, is on one side while Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, being a high example of service to humanity, is on the other side.

He said the incumbent government provided Rs 277 billion for the health sector in the current budget. Meanwhile, Rs45 billion was being spent on new healthcare projects in the province, he added. The chief minister told that mother & child hospitals were being established in Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Attock, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh districts adding that nursing colleges will also be established there.

Work has already been started on Nishtar Hospital-II project in Multan while the foundation stone of the institute of cardiology will be laid in DG Khan next month. He added that Sheikh Zayed Hospital-II project will be launched in Rahim Yar Khan from next financial year.

He announced to establish a new cardiac hospital in Lahore adding that spadework has already been started. The government will also start work for the establishment of 500 bedded institute of blood diseases in Lahore from next financial year as there is no such institution in the public sector, he added.

It is sheer unfortunate that no government ever thought about setting up an institute of blood diseases. There is an institute to treat only 180 patients in Pakistan but I am of the opinion that we should have an institution to treat one lac and 80 thousand patients, he added.

Usman Buzdar told that distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards has been completed in all the districts of the province. As a result, 3.5 crore deserving people are getting free treatment facilities. I have gone to 32 districts to distribute Sehat Insaf Cards as the health sector is government’s most important priority, he maintained. I regularly review progress on health sector projects and I congratulate health minister and her team as they are doing a very good job.

The chief minister told that 32000 health professionals, including 12000 doctors, have been recruited on merit by this government. He also announced to link Samanabad Hospital with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the request of Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

He announced to provide land for Fatima Jinnah Medical University campus and added that provision of land in Knowledge Park will be examined. I regularly inspect hospitals during my visits to different districts and it is sanguine that doctors’ attendance has reached 95 per cent in BHUs. The government has enhanced the doctor’s salaries and their other problems will also be solved, he said.

On the other side, medicines are available in hospitals in abundance and there is no corruption scandal against this government as PTI is fully engaged in public service for the last one and a half years. In fact, it is the most transparent government in the history of the country, he added. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid termed the arrival of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as a good omen which has rejuvenated them.

No past government ever gave attention to utilize this piece of land but Chief Minister Usman Buzdar spearheaded this project. Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Nabeel Awan said that the provincial government is working day and night to improve the health sector and new hospitals and medical colleges were being developed. Earlier, Secretary C&W gave a briefing of the project.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs, President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Ch., secretaries of SH&ME and C&W departments, VC and faculty of FJMU and students attended the ceremony.