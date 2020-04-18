PTI founding member Najeeb resigns as MNA

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Senior Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf leader Najeeb Haroon on Saturday resigned from his position as a Member of the National Assembly in protest against a lack of funds provided to him for development projects in his constituency. Haroon made the announcement early on Saturday morning in a message posted on social networking platform Twitter. He had been elected to the Assembly from NA-256 Karachi on a PTI ticket in the July 2018 general elections. “I tender my resignation with a heavy heart,” he said. It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown Karachi and in good conscience can not justify being in this position, he added, noting that he had been a founding member of the first executive committee of the ruling party