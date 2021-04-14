PTI foreign funding case ECP dismisses Akbar’s plea

Observer Report Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed petition of Akbar S Babar for providing relevant records of foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday.

The election commission announced its reserved verdict on Akbar S Babar’s plea in PTI foreign funding case and upheld the verdict of the scrutiny committee for not handing over records of foreign funding case to the petititoner.

In its verdict, the commission issued directives to the scrutiny committee to complete its tasks by the end of May.

Moreover, Akbar S Babar has been allowed to visit the records twice in a week.