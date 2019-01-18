PTI focusing on social sector’s uplift: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that instead of hoodwinking the people by launching exhibitory projects, public welfare programs have been started by the PTI government to ensure all-inclusive development.

While talking to different delegations at his office here Friday, he said, ‘it is also regrettable that basic needs of the people were ignored in the past but the PTI government has particularly focused on durable development of social sector. ’He said that institutions will be strengthened and empowered in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI government believes in adopting practical steps for public welfare and all the energies of the government are being utilized to provide best facilities to the masses. He said that solid foundation of prosperity of the people has been laid adding that most modern health and educational facilities are the fundamental right of every citizen. The people of the province are my only asset and midnight oil has been burnt to solve their problems. I am always available for the welfare of the people, he added. The difficulties of the general public are being solved on priority basis. Providing facilities to the citizens is our responsibility and this duty will be performed in the best manner, he added. Punjab and the whole country will be transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and departmental reforms are being introduced to provide relief to the people. We have come to power to serve the masses and we will show performance in this regard, the Chief Minister concluded.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Mianwali today (Saturday). During his visit, Usman Buzdar will hold meetings to review development schemes and law and order situation. He will also hold meetings with people from different walks of life including assembly members, traders, district bar association and district office-bearers and workers of PTI.

