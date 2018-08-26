PTI fines MPA for slapping citizen

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slapped a fine of Rs0.5million on its Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah for beating up a motorist in broad daylight, said the party’s provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi.

Naqvi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said that the party has a no-tolerance policy on violence.

A video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah, the PTI leader, violently slapping a citizen near Karachi’s National Stadium Road.

Following the incident, Shah maintained that he had beat the motorist for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, however, it is clearly visible that the MPA’s guards also abused the citizen.

The PTI member, who was elected from the metropolis’ North Nazimabad area, reasoned that he “shoved” the citizen as the latter was verbally abusing him.

Share on: WhatsApp