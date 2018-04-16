PTI finalises three nominees for caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finalized 3 names for the caretaker prime minister who is supposed to manage interim setup ahead of general elections.

According to media reports, the consultations over the name of next caretaker PM continues but PTI has proposed names of Abdul Razak Dawood, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Ishrat Hussain for caretaker PM.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Quraishi will forward his suggestions over next caretaker setup to opposition leader Khurshid Shah today (Monday).

Abdul Razak Dawood had served as the Commerce Minister of Pakistan in Pervez Musharraf cabinet from 1999 to 2002 while Ishrat Husain is a Pakistani banker and economist who served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan from 1999 to 2006.

Moreover, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is a retired Pakistani judge who served as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan from 12 December 2013 to 5 July 2014.

PTI has also proposed names of Salman Shah, Shahid Kardar and Tariq Khosa for caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.

Pakistan Peoples Party is yet to finalise its suggestions for caretaker setup while the government would announce its candidates after the opposition had done its homework.

Orignally published by INP