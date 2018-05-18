PTI files plea in IHC against examining body

Foreign funding case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to declare as null and void the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 12 decision ordering the formation of a committee to scrutinise the minutiae of the PTI’s sources of funding.

Dissident founder member of the PTI and the petitioner in the case, Akbar S. Babar, had filed the case before the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2014 after he developed differences with Imran Khan over internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.