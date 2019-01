Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman filed the disqualification petition against the former president in the top court. Speaking to the media outside the apex court, the PTI leader said, “We hope that the court will hear the petition soon and I am confident I will win this case.”

