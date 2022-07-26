PTI files contempt plea against Governor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a contempt of court plea against Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday. The petition for contempt of court was filed by Mian Aslam Iqbal in the Supreme Court.

It was stated in the petition that the Governor Punjab has insulted the court by swearing in the cabinet of Hamza Shahbaz. Therefore, contempt of court action should be taken against Baligh-ur-Rehman.

The petition further requested to take contempt of court action against Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the political chaos has deepened in Punjab due to the constitutional clash between the opponent parties amid the Punjab Chief Minister election.

The dispute started over Shujaat Hussain’s letter that declared the PML-Q votes in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-N Hamza Shahbaz. While it served as a setback for Hamza’s opponent, who is none other than the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi himself.