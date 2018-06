PTI fields strong candidates in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) is all set to participate actively in the general election 2018 from allover Pakistan and espcially from its main bettle ground of Lahore.

According to party sources here Wednesday, the PTI has fielded the following candidates for National Assembly seats in Lahore: Mehar Wajid Azeem for NA-123 Lahore-I, Muhammad Nauman Qaiser for NA-124 Lahore-II, Dr. Yasmin Raashid for NA-125 Lahore-III, Muhammad Hammad Azhar for NA-126 Lahore-IV, Jamshed Iqbal for NA-127 Lahore-V, Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmad Dayal for NA-128 Lahore-VI, Abdul Aleem Khan for NA-129 Lahore-VII, Shafqat Mahmood for NA-130 Lahore-VIII, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi for NA-131 Lahore-IX, Chuadhry Muhammad Mansha Sandhu for NA-132 Lahore-X, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary for NA-133 Lahore-XI, Malik Zaheer Abbas for NA-134 Lahore-XII, Malik Karamat Ali for NA-135 Lahore-XIII and Malik Asad Ali for NA-136 Lahore-XIV.

While on Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, they said, the PTI’s candidates from Lahore included Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Advocate for PP-144 Lahore-I, Zaman Naseeb for PP-146 Lahore-III, Gulraiz Iqbal for PP-147 Lahore-IV, Muhammad Ajasam Sharif for PP-148 Lahore-V, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi for PP-149 Lahore-VI, Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar for PP-150 Lahore-VII, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal for PP-151 Lahore-VIII, Mehar Wajid Azeem for PP-152 Lahore-IX, Hafiz Mansab Awan for PP-154 Lahore-XI, Javed Anwar Awan for PP-155 Lahore-XII, Mian Muhammad Iftikhar for PP-156 Lahore-XIII, Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-157 Lahore-XIV, Abdul Aleem Khan for PP-158 Lahore-XV, Murad Ross for PP-159 Lahore-XVI, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid for PP-160 Lahore-XVII, Ali Imtiaz for PP-161 Lahore-XVIII, Abdul Aleem Khan for PP-162 Lahore-XIX, Muhammad Yousaf for PP-165 Lahore-XXII, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain for PP-170 Lahore-XXVII, Javaid Umar for PP-171 Lahore-XXVIII, Khalid Mahmood for PP-172 Lahore-XXIX, and Malik Sarfaraz Khokar for PP-173 Lahore-XXX.