PTI female worker detained

Staff Reporter

A female worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested on Monday for reportedly pushing a security guard and forcibly trying to enter the provincial election commissioner’s office in Karachi where she had arrived with a woman candidate of the party to file nomination papers for the July 25 elections, police said.

Clifton SP Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said Asma Rizvi along with a PTI candidate arrived at the election commissioner’s office where a token system has been in place for visitors. Instead of waiting for her turn, Rizvi allegedly tried to forcibly enter the office by shoving a guard who was posted there. The glass of a door at the office also shattered when she pushed him.