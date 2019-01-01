PTI failed to fulfill promises

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PTI government has not been able to begin its journey towards fulfillment of its promises during the year 2018. In a statement here, he said that the promise of an across the board accountability had become a dream while the masses had remained without even clean drinking water. Instead of moving towards nation building, the government got busy in the decimation of its opponents, he added.

Meanwhile, Sirjaul Haq has condemned the silence of the UN and other international institutions on the killings of innocent citizens in Bangladesh where the worst type of dictatorship prevailed in the name of democracy. Speaking at a briefing on the current situation in Bangladesh at Mansoora, he said that innocent Muslims were being victimized only because they were not ready to accept India’s slavery.

Share on: WhatsApp