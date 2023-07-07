LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced supporting the overall objectives and key policies under IMF bailout package.

PTI chairman Imran Khan announced the decision while addressing the nation on social media. He gave details of meeting with the International Monetary Fund’s team and highlighted the prudent way forward for economic revival and its sustainable growth.

Earlier, the IMF team called on Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence on Friday to seek assurance of support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program.

IMF country chief Nathan Porter joined virtually from Washington while Resident Representative Esther Perez was physically present in the meeting which lasted for about one hour.

PTI chief was assisted by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tareen, Omer Ayub Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam.

Discussions took place around the Staff Level Agreement that IMF has reached with Pakistan for a 9-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

PTI shared on its official twitter handle that the party supports the overall objectives and key policies.

“We welcome the SBA to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of the national elections due in the Fall of this year and until a new government is formed.

We wish to stress the importance of programs to protect the lower-income segments of the population from high inflation”, the tweet reads.

“Pakistan Tehreek Insaf considers political stability and rule of law as integral to the economic stability of Pakistan.

Following free, fair, and timely elections as per the constitution, a new government mandated by the people will initiate reforms and engage on a longer term basis with multilateral institutions to further economic transformation, higher and more inclusive growth”, it reads.