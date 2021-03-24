PTI expresses solidarity with protesting teachers

The protesting teachers were released only because of the fear of the media, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman, when he visited the government school principals demanding regularisation.

He termed the non-regularisation of the principals an “injustice” and assured the protesters that the PTI was standing with them.

“Had it not been for the media, they [authorities] wouldn’t even have let them protest,” said the PTI member of Sindh Assembly, expressing solidarity with the headmasters, who were baton charged and arrested a day prior.

“The demand for regularisation should be immediately fulfilled,” he stressed. Zaman went on to criticise the Sindh government over the “ruined education system” in the province.

“Illiteracy is at its peak in Sindh, where people will find buffaloes in schools and teachers lock girls inside classrooms for not paying tuition fees,” he said.

Zaman said he hoped that the Sindh chief minister could explain the reason behind beating up female teachers and that the Sindh Assembly speaker lets the opposition raise the issue in the assembly session today (Wednesday).

“These teachers are the citizens of Sindh, not enemies, and everyone should respect them,” the PTI leader went on. “We condemn the misconduct with teachers.”

Zaman urged the Sindh CM to take notice of the issue and demanded the immediate dismissal of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

25 protesters were arrested on Monday night and released past 2am after the protesters at PIDC Chowk agreed to end the sit-in there and return to the Sindh Assembly.