PTI expels two Sindh MPs over party discipline breach

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insar (PTI) on Thursday expelled two of its lawmakers from Sindh — Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro — for “violating the party’s instructions” during the recent Senate polls.

The basic party membership of Abro, MPA from PS-1 Jacobabad-I and Shar, MPA from PS-18 Ghotki-I, has been cancelled, the PTI’s Standing Commit­tee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) said in an order.

The decision was taken unanimously by members of the committee. The party will also move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the two lawmakers in order to take back their seats in the Sindh Assembly, the committee said.