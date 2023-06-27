PTI has expelled seven more Union Council (UC) chairmen after taking action against their absence in the Karachi mayor elections. The expelled PTI UC chairmen included Abdul Rehman, Tahir Pervaiz, Muneebur Rehman, Hayatullah, Amjad Hussain, Atif Hayat and Daulat Khan.

The political party also issued a notification regarding the expelled UC chairmen.The notices had been served to the said persons over the recommendation of a 14-member inquiry committee.

The committee also wrote a letter to the PTI secretary general to cancel the party membership of the said persons.Prior to the action, PTI had expelled 11 city council members on Saturday for remaining absent in the Karachi mayor elections. PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh had declared the LG representatives’ replies unsatisfactory.Earlier, the political party expelled six more Union Council (UC) chairmen who ignored party instructions in the election of the mayor of Karachi.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh issued a notification on Sunday expelling Ali Raza of Sadar Town, Salman Khan of Korangi Town, Chairman of Sadar Town UC 1 Imran Parwani, Abdul Majeed of Moro Mir Bahr Town, Orangi Town UC 5 Chairman Malik Akhtar and UC 7 Mominabad Muhammad Idris.Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes through a show of hand.