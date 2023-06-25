The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expelled its 11 city council members who opted to remain absent in the Karachi mayor’s election.The PTI officials have also blamed Mominabad Town vice chairman Mohammad Akbar for conspiring against the party.

The city council members expelled from the PTI included Mominabad’s Asadullah, Salahuddin, Amjad Ali, Malir’s Asim Hyder, Saddar Town’s Aslam Niazi and Zubair Musa, Suleman Khan, Manghopir’s Azizullah, Lyari’s Abdul Ghani, and Sanobar Farhan – a PTI representative elected on women’s reserved seat.

The PTI had issued show-cause notices to the Union Committee members, who were absent during Karachi Mayor’s elections held on June 15.PTI Sindh’s President Haleem Adil Sheikh issued notices to 29 UC chairmen and sought their reply in three days.“Upon non-satisfactory response or those who failed to respond, PTI Sindh President will send their cases to legal committee for action,” the show-cause notice stated.

A legal committee was constituted that will take action against the members who do not follow the instructions of the party leadership.Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes through a show of hand.JI candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the polling station.